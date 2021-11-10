DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.520-$3.720 EPS.

DXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.92.

DXC opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.94.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $49,803.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.99 per share, with a total value of $48,983.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,999 shares of company stock worth $533,430 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

