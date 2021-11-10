Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Price Target Raised to C$60.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$61.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$50.50 to C$44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

DYNDF stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. Dye & Durham has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.63.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.