Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DND. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dye & Durham from C$61.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James set a C$63.00 target price on Dye & Durham and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dye & Durham has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.40.

Shares of TSE:DND opened at C$40.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. Dye & Durham has a 52-week low of C$19.42 and a 52-week high of C$53.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.60.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$84.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dye & Durham will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.77%.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

