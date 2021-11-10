Dynavax Technologies Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report issued on Friday, November 5th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

DVAX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of DVAX opened at $15.97 on Monday. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $36,054.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 5,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,489 shares in the company, valued at $142,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,058,685 shares of company stock worth $33,468,884. 11.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $74,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

