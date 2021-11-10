Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:EFBI)

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of EFBI stock remained flat at $$18.30 on Wednesday. Eagle Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.43.

About Eagle Financial Bancorp

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, Eagle Savings Bank provides financial banking services. It also offers deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company was founded on February 17, 2017 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

