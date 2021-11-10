Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:EFBI)

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
Shares of EFBI stock remained flat at $$18.30 on Wednesday. Eagle Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.43.
About Eagle Financial Bancorp
