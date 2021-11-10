Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) EVP James H. Graass Sells 10,000 Shares

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) EVP James H. Graass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EXP traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $158.11. 261,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,833. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.09 and its 200 day moving average is $144.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.04 and a 1-year high of $164.32.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.18%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 2.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 3.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Eagle Materials by 5.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Eagle Materials by 1.5% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.