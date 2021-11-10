Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.80 million. Ebix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Shares of EBIX stock opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. Ebix has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $64.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 2.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Ebix’s payout ratio is 11.32%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ebix stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,254 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.90% of Ebix worth $9,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

