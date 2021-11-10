EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EchoStar had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 1.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Shares of SATS traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.59. 588,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,634. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.75. EchoStar has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $28.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EchoStar stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of EchoStar worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

SATS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

