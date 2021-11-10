Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

