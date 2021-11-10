Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Declares GBX 0.42 Dividend

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON EPIC opened at GBX 77.66 ($1.01) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 75.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88, a current ratio of 15.80 and a quick ratio of 15.80. Ediston Property Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 58.91 ($0.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 80 ($1.05). The company has a market cap of £164.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08.

In related news, insider Robin Archibald purchased 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £1,977.28 ($2,583.33).

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

