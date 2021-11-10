Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Larry L. Wood Sells 7,830 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $937,955.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE EW traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $118.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,162. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.34 and a 52-week high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.38 and a 200-day moving average of $108.09.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
