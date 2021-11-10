Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Larry L. Wood Sells 7,830 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $937,955.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE EW traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $118.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,162. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.34 and a 52-week high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.38 and a 200-day moving average of $108.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.84.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

