eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.68 EPS

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of EFTR opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.40. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42.

Get eFFECTOR Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.