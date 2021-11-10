eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($1.13) – (0.43) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $535-575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $690.64 million.eHealth also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-1.130-$-0.450 EPS.

NASDAQ:EHTH traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.54. 1,222,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,242. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.79. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19. The firm has a market cap of $799.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.84 and a beta of -0.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of eHealth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in eHealth stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.92% of eHealth worth $14,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

