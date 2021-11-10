Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ECIFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

OTCMKTS ECIFY traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.94. 3,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,945. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69. Electricité de France has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $3.27.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

