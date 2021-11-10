electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) to announce sales of $1.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for electroCore’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.83 million and the lowest is $1.57 million. electroCore reported sales of $930,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that electroCore will report full-year sales of $5.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.54 million to $5.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.41 million, with estimates ranging from $10.31 million to $10.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. electroCore had a negative net margin of 380.36% and a negative return on equity of 69.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of electroCore in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.93 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECOR. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore during the second quarter worth $5,950,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in electroCore in the second quarter valued at $5,950,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in electroCore by 43.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,613,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 791,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in electroCore by 36.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,293,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 616,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in electroCore in the second quarter valued at $714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

ECOR opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. electroCore has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $3.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

