ELYSIA Price Tops $0.0082 (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 10th. One ELYSIA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ELYSIA has a market cap of $24.77 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ELYSIA has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00052582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.81 or 0.00219238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00091352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ELYSIA

ELYSIA (EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 3,019,260,915 coins. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

