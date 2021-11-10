EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,371 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $8,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EME. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 737,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,733,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $674,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $131.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.65 and a 12 month high of $135.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

