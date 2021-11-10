Emily M. Liggett Sells 6,569 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Director Emily M. Liggett sold 6,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $387,571.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of UCTT traded down $2.27 on Wednesday, hitting $57.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,806. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.15. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.03.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,368,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,582,000 after buying an additional 610,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,936,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,463,000 after acquiring an additional 582,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ultra Clean by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,264,000 after acquiring an additional 104,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ultra Clean by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,794,000 after acquiring an additional 75,722 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 716,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

