Emmerson (LON:EML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Emmerson (LON:EML)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON EML opened at GBX 6.50 ($0.08) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.90. Emmerson has a 52 week low of GBX 4.27 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 8.50 ($0.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £54.16 million and a PE ratio of -21.67.

About Emmerson

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

