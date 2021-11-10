Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.19 Million

Analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will report $160.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $163.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.30 million. Employers posted sales of $191.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full year sales of $657.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $648.40 million to $666.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $661.77 million, with estimates ranging from $652.70 million to $670.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Employers.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). Employers had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Employers by 1.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Employers by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Employers by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 42,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Employers by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Employers by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EIG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.73. The company had a trading volume of 94,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,792. Employers has a 52 week low of $30.19 and a 52 week high of $43.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Employers’s payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Employers (EIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.