Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.85 Million

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $10.85 million and approximately $60,072.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0243 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00075136 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00077587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.38 or 0.00099702 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,810.68 or 1.00323593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,806.18 or 0.07007244 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00020022 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

