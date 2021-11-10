Enbridge Inc. (ENB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.835 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

TSE:ENB opened at C$52.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.61 billion and a PE ratio of 18.53. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$37.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.00.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. CSFB cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.72.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.