Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.82

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$33.82 and last traded at C$33.69, with a volume of 474381 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.15.

The stock has a market cap of C$8.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.17.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

