Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.99%.

Shares of NYSE EXK traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.50. 223,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,451,104. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Endeavour Silver stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,411 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

