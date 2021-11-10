Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE ENR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.58. 6,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,607. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.15. Energizer has a 1 year low of $36.14 and a 1 year high of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energizer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energizer stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 261,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Energizer worth $11,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

