Energy Focus (EFOI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect Energy Focus to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 136.56% and a negative net margin of 36.16%. On average, analysts expect Energy Focus to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EFOI stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.31. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Focus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Energy Focus in a report on Friday, August 13th.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

