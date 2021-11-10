Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.03% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Energy Recovery stock opened at $22.93 on Monday. Energy Recovery has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Sherif Foda sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $120,796.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,407 shares in the company, valued at $224,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 100.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the second quarter worth $46,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 76.9% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the second quarter worth $60,000. 59.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

