EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives $6.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

ENLC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,823,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,956. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $8.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.