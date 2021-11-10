Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Enochian Biosciences were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Enochian Biosciences by 7.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Enochian Biosciences by 52.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Enochian Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 10,205 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 5.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENOB stock opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96. Enochian Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $12.99.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy technologies used for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Its pipeline consists of ENOB-HV-01, ENOB- HV-11, ENOB-HV-12, ENOB-DB-01, ENOB-DC-01, ENOB-DC-11, and ENOB-DC-21.

