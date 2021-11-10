EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of EnQuest in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EnQuest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnQuest presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $0.27.

EnQuest stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. EnQuest has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76.

About EnQuest

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

