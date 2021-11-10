Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.84 Per Share

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.84 per share by the energy company on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82.

Enviva Partners has raised its dividend by 27.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Enviva Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 150.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Enviva Partners to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 317.0%.

Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $67.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.20. Enviva Partners has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $70.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -92.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 18.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enviva Partners will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enviva Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enviva Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,950 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of Enviva Partners worth $17,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

