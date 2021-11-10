Enzyme Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15.39 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Enzyme has a total market cap of $231.67 million and $15.39 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Enzyme coin can now be purchased for about $129.23 or 0.00198882 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00052610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.82 or 0.00216732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00091332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme (MLN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

