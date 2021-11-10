EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to announce earnings of $3.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.47 and the highest is $3.63. EOG Resources posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 350.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year earnings of $8.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $9.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $13.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EOG Resources.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Tudor Pickering raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank lowered EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $2.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,268,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,526. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $40.12 and a 12 month high of $98.20. The company has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.10 and its 200 day moving average is $79.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EOG Resources (EOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.