EpiK Protocol Price Reaches $0.39 (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. During the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000574 BTC on major exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.29 million and approximately $893,171.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00074854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00078701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.18 or 0.00099927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,550.98 or 1.00468585 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,811.60 or 0.07051894 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00019907 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

