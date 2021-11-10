ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $123.47

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $123.47 and last traded at $122.80, with a volume of 137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.42.

A number of research firms have commented on PLUS. Zacks Investment Research cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Sidoti raised ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.33.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.80. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ePlus news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $644,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $328,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $1,385,598 over the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 102.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1,456.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 25,900.0% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

