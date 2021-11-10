ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $121.00, but opened at $131.97. ePlus shares last traded at $139.12, with a volume of 602 shares traded.

The software maker reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.80. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share.

Get ePlus alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Sidoti upgraded ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $412,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $644,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,598. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in ePlus during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ePlus by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 27,957 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ePlus by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 30,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ePlus by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,545,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,190,000 after acquiring an additional 33,235 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.33.

ePlus Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLUS)

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.