EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.950-$3.010 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.33.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.81. 383,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.76. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 2,307.87%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.