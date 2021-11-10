Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Danske lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.94.

EQNR stock opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 50.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 10.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 68.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

