Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Terex Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Terex in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.98. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Terex alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

NYSE TEX opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.70. Terex has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $147,782.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.