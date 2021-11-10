Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ball Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ball in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Roxland now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.54. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ball’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLL. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Truist started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.19.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $91.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.11. Ball has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Cave purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,562.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.70 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Ball by 4.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 5.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,632,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,053,000 after purchasing an additional 146,145 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 25.6% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 21,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.