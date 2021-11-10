Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cedar Fair, L.P.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cedar Fair in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.36). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $753.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.44 million. Cedar Fair’s quarterly revenue was up 761.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.12) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FUN. B. Riley cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $47.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 2.16. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Cedar Fair by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cedar Fair by 289.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.