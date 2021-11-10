Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Herbalife Nutrition in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

HLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. B. Riley cut their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

NYSE HLF opened at $42.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.00. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $41.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.