Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

Shares of BLDR opened at $67.68 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $32.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $394,682,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,496 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,803 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $61,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

