Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Capri Holdings Limited’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Capri in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capri’s FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $64.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Capri has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.53.

Capri announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Capri news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $24,285,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 597,861 shares of company stock worth $39,003,193. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Capri by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

