Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dyne Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of DYN stock opened at $14.82 on Monday. Dyne Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $32.31. The company has a market cap of $763.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.72.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.19).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 97.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 98.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 3,595.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $42,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 42.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

