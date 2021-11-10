Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Vimeo, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vimeo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vimeo’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VMEO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Vimeo from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vimeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Vimeo from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vimeo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

VMEO opened at $24.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.78. Vimeo has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

