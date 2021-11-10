Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 268.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 160.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 137.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total value of $10,779,746.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $4,103,544.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,465 shares of company stock valued at $25,743,063. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ESS stock opened at $340.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.79 and a 1 year high of $347.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 121.51%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.05.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

