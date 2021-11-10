Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ESTA shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$90.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $661,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $661,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTA. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 502.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth about $72,000. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESTA opened at $72.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.38 and a beta of 1.09. Establishment Labs has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 29.92% and a negative net margin of 19.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

