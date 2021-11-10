Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 29.92% and a negative net margin of 19.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Establishment Labs updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:ESTA traded down $2.41 on Wednesday, reaching $69.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,804. Establishment Labs has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $88.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.31 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.65.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $661,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Establishment Labs stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESTA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$90.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

