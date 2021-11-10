Ether Kingdoms Token Hits Market Capitalization of $53,588.67 (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market capitalization of $53,588.67 and $136,422.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00055306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.11 or 0.00222399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00011931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00092112 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Ether Kingdoms Token

IMP is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,834,258 coins. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

